Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
ELOX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.