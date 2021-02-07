Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

ELOX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

