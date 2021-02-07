Efficient Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after buying an additional 131,807 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

