Efficient Advisors LLC Has $20.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

EFV stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

