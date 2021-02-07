ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECNCF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.81 on Friday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

