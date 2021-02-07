ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.
ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
ECN opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90. ECN Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -757.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.68.
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
