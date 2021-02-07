ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) alerts:

ECN opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90. ECN Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -757.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.68.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.