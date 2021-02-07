eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.23 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 589,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

