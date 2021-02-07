Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Eargo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.