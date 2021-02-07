Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $90.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the highest is $93.80 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $85.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.70 million to $367.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $360.22 million, with estimates ranging from $348.60 million to $376.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,310,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 69,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,479. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

