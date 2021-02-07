DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDAIF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 474.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.