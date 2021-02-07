Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

DVAX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of DVAX opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

