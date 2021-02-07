DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $28.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

