Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.23. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

