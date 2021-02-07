Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,854 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.