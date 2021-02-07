Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,117 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.66 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $787.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

