Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.