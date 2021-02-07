Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $632,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

