Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 3,000 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 952,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,486,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $178.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.70. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

