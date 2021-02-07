Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MET opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

