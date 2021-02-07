Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

XYL opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.