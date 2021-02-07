Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 226 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 129,484 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

