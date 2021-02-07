Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.74 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

