Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $94.74. 2,465,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 40,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,106,000 after purchasing an additional 204,513 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 21,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.