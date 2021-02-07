DraftCoin (DFT) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $52,295.54 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DraftCoin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

