Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.92.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
