Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.