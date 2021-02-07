Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Donaldson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

