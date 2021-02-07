Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,851 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dollar Tree worth $78,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

