Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $105.65. 1,615,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.47. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

