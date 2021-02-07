Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $2,724,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,760 shares of company stock worth $23,229,127. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

