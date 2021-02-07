Dogecoin Trading Up 115.6% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.07 billion and approximately $8.83 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 115.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00391791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,275,738,389 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars.

