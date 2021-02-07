DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.47.

DocuSign stock opened at $250.37 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

