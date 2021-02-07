Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.99 million, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digi International by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

