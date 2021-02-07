Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.26

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.26 and last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 2150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLGNF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.