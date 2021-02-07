DHT (DHT) to Release Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

