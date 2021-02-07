DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of DHX opened at $2.46 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.