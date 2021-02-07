Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $12.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on F. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.