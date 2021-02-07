Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Cap of $308,993.10

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $308,993.10 and approximately $62,061.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.37 or 0.01134922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,392.25 or 0.06279368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

