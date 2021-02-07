DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $740,442.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00011378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00072604 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

