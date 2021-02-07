DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 132.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cummins by 6,322.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.63. 1,463,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.66. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.