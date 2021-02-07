DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Cable One makes up approximately 1.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

NYSE CABO traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,063.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,254. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,936.94. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

