Day & Ennis LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $876,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $141.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

