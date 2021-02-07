Day & Ennis LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $71.02.

