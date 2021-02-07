Day & Ennis LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 280.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

