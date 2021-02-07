Day & Ennis LLC Buys 2,330 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

