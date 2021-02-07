Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.24 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $401,802.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00174168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00239720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055271 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00072962 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,498,372 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

