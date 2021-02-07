Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,003,110.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 8,700 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DDOG opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
