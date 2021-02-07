Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,003,110.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 8,700 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DDOG opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

