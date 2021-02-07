DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $51,886.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.51 or 0.01217840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.30 or 0.06483814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,223,349,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

