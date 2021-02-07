Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

