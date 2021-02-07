Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.6% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,153,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 254,164 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,526,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,977,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,958,000 after purchasing an additional 495,940 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 271,938 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

