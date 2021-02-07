Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,102 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,102 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 990,865 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $60,094,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $18,338,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

EXPE stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

