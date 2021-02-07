Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DDAIF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

